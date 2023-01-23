Sania Mirza, arguably one of the best ever tennis players in Indian history, took to social media to react after suffering a defeat in women's doubles at the Australian Open 2023. Mirza, who is set to call it a day from the spot at the Dubai WTA event next month, is competing in her final Grand Slam. After her last appearance in women's doubles at the Australian Open, Mirza shared a photo of herself playing as she wrote, "The Last Dance." It is noteworthy that Mirza will be teaming up with Rohan Bopanna to compete in mixed doubles action at Australian Open 2023. Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna vs Ariel Behar and Makoto Ninomiya, Australian Open 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Mixed Doubles Second Round Tennis Match?.

Sania Mirza Reacts after Women's Doubles Exit at Australian Open 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

