Amidst divorce rumours between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, OTT platform UrduFlix has announced a show which will be hosted by the couple. It is an interesting development after sources close to the couple claimed that they are heading for a divorce. It was also reported that after sorting out legal issues, the couple will opt for divorce. As of now, UrduFlix, first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan, has released the poster of the 'The Mirza Malik Show'. Here’s Why Shoaib Malik was Seen Crying on Live TV Amidst Divorce Rumours with Sania Mirza (Watch Video).

The Mirza Malik Show

