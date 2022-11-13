Shoaib Malik was seen tearing up on live TV during a show where he is one of the panelists. Malik, who has been in the news for his divorce rumors with Sania Mirza, recalled the moment when Younis Khan asked him to hold the trophy after Pakistan won the T20 World Cup title in 2009. "When we won the final in 2009, he called me and said you hold the trophy & that was very special," he said while breaking down and getting emotional.

Shoaib Malik Crying on Live TV:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)