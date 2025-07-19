Kamran Akmal was trolled by fans for a blunder behind the stumps during the England Champions vs Pakistan Champions match in WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) on July 18. The former Pakistan cricketer donned the wicketkeeping gloves and missed a stumping chance off Shoaib Malik's bowling. This incident happened in the sixth over of the second innings when England Champions were hunting down a 161-run target and Phil Mustard came down the track in a bid to take the attack to Shoaib Malik. However, he missed the ball with Kamran Akmal failing to collect it and complete the stumping. As a matter of fact, Kamran Akmal was surprised by the delivery as well, which bounced a bit higher than he would have thought and the chance went begging. Fans trolled the former Pakistan cricketer for his wicketkeeping blunder. Pakistan Champions however, won the WCL 2025 match by five runs. Pakistan Champions Squad 2025 in WCL: Check Out PAK-C Captain and Players List for World Championship of Legends Cricket Season 2.

Kamran Akmal Misses Stumping Chance

'Still Everything is Same'

Fan Shares Clip of Kamran Akmal Missing Similar Stumping Chance

'Just Kamran Akmal Things'

'The Legend of Kamran Akmal'

'Man Has Some Consistency'

Kamran Akmal is missing stumping in 2025 too…Man has some consistency..😅#CricketTwitter — Vimal Kumar (@KumarVimal56) July 18, 2025

'This Was Nostalgic'

Kamran Akmal - This is was Nostalgic! pic.twitter.com/5uAzezPf49 — Hisban Memon (@hisbanspeaks) July 18, 2025

