Serena Williams could not hold her tears back as she broke down while giving an emotional speech after retiring from tennis at US Open 2022. While speaking to a reporter, the American great thanked her family and fans for having supported her always and ended by saying,"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus."

Watch Serena Williams' Emotional Speech:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)