Its always frustrating for players when their body don’t follow the ‘pace’ of the game. And citing this, Simona Halep announced retirement from Tennis. She was playing in WTA Cluj-Napoca Tournament and lost in the first round against Lucia Bronzetti. Following her defeat, Halep announced retirement as she said, “I don’t know if it is with joy or sadness that I speak to you but I made this decision in my soul and conscience, I have always been lucid. My body no longer follows, but today I wanted to play and say my goodbyes on the court,” Simona Halep had won 2018 French Open and Wimbledon 2019 titles. Overall she won 24 singles titles in her career and spent 64 weeks as world No. 1. 'The Nightmare That I Have Lived for a Year…’ Simona Halep Awaits Decision on Her Doping Ban With Optimism, Thanks Fans for Support (See Post).

Simona Halep Retires

Our 2018 champion, Simona Halep, has announced her retirement. We wish you all the best for the next chapter of your life Simona 🧡 pic.twitter.com/b5TOsEYmS0— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) February 4, 2025

