Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek has emerged as the first player since Monica Seles to win 63 consecutive opening matches in WTA events since 1996. Iga Swiatek achieved the feat after beating Guo Hanyu of China, 6-3, 6-1, at the Centre Court in Montreal, in her first round of the National Bank Open 2025 Presented by Rogers. In the years 1990-1996, Monica Seles won 64 opening matches. The record of winning opening matches in WTA events includes the WTA events, the United Cup, and the WTA Finals. National Bank Open 2025: Coco Gauff Battles Past Danielle Collins; Aoi Ito Stuns Jasmine Paolini in Montreal.

Iga Swiatek Wins 63 Consecutive Opening Matches in WTA Events

Consistency Queen 👑@iga_swiatek is the first player since Monica Seles (64 from 1990-1996) to hold such a successful run of opening matches at WTA events, United Cup and WTA Finals included. 💪#OBN25 pic.twitter.com/LqwgNWMVo6 — wta (@WTA) July 30, 2025

