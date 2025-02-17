World number 1 Jannik Sinner got three months ban after failing in the dope test. Talking on same line, Women’s number Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka expressed her fears about the Anti-Doping System. She said, “Things get to your head that like if someone used a cream on you & you test positive, they’re not going to believe you. You just start to be more careful. For example, before I wouldn’t care to leave my glass of water and go to the bathroom in a restaurant and now, I’m not going to drink from the same glass of water.” Novak Djokovic Plays Padel With Football Stars Marco Verratti and David Silva Ahead of Qatar Open 2025 (See Pic).

Aryna Sabalenka says she’s become scared of the anti-doping system, ‘Things get to your head that like if someone used a cream on you & you test positive, they’re not going to believe you’ “You just start to be more careful. For example, before I wouldn’t care to leave my glass… pic.twitter.com/3GGCspsyqv — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 16, 2025

