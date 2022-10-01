Maharashtra and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) would battle it out in the men's team tennis final at the National Games 2022 on Saturday, October 1. The match is slated to start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Tennis Courts, V4 in Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad. DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of this on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel.

National Games 2022, October 1 Schedule and Live Telecast Details:

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for tomorrow, 1st October 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action tomorrow at the #36thNationalGames 👍 3/3 pic.twitter.com/OD1l5ReiIQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 30, 2022

