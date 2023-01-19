Wildcards Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will start their campaign against Andreas Mies and John Peers in a first round match in men's doubles at the Australian Open 2023 on Thursday, January 19. The duo is in great form recently and will be looking to put up a good show at the Melbourne Park in the match, which starts at an approximate time of 6:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2023 in India and this match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 5. Fans interested in watching live streaming can do so on the SonyLIV app and website.

First Round of Doubles Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Up next 👉🏼 Indian stars in action in the First round of Doubles at the #AustralianOpen 🇮🇳 Watch them LIVE on Tennis’ biggest stage tomorrow, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/4zCSGr41gM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2023

