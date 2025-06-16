Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons have been cleared by TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan for ball-tampering allegations made by Siechem Madurai Panthers during a Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 match in Salem on June 14. After the TNPL 2025 match between both sides, the Siechem Madurai Panthers had accused the Dindigul Dragons of tampering with the ball by using towels treated with chemicals during the game. Earlier, it was reported that if Siechem Madurai Panthers failed to provide proof of their allegations, they might face sanctions under the TNCA code of conduct and operational rules. Ravichandran Ashwin's Dragon are the defending champion. Ravi Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons Accused of Ball Tampering for Using 'Chemical-Treated Towel' After SMP vs DD TNPL 2025 Match: Report.

Ravi Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons Cleared of Ball Tempering Allegations

