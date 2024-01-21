In the main event of UFC 297 Dricus Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland to win the middleweight championship at Scotiabank Arena. The match for the middleweight championship between Strickland and Du Plessis also got the Fight of the Night title. The match was electrifying and very competitive. Du Plessis went on to win the match by split decision as he defeated Strickland by 48-47, 47-48, 48-47. The match could've been on Strickland's side too but Du Plessis turned out to be a better one. Premier League 2023–24: WWE Undertaker Theme Song Played for Ivan Toney’s Comeback During Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Match, Video Goes Viral.

After 5 rounds @DricusDuPlessis gets the split decision and is YOUR NEW middleweight champion 🏆#UFC297 pic.twitter.com/xyR1Bsn2Fa — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

