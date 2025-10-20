The Formula 1 one is back, and it is all set to deliver an action-packed United States Grand Prix race on Monday, October 20. The United States Grand Prix will be held at the Circuit of the Americas. The United States GP will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a TV partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 race on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. Max Verstappen Wins F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, McLaren Driver Oscar Piastri Crashes Out on First Lap at Baku City Circuit.

United States GP 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

The fight for the drivers' championship reaches COTA's wild twists and turns under the Texan sun 🌪️ Who will move closer to the trophy? 🏆 Witness the showdown LIVE on FanCode 🤠#F1#AustinGPpic.twitter.com/HojJXuCQuJ — FanCode (@FanCode) October 17, 2025

