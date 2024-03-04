LeBron James needed just nine points on the night to reach the 40K points mark – an unprecedented feat in the league. Los Angeles Lakers were playing at home against defending Champions Denver Nuggets. After much anticipation, the moment finally came in the second quarter. Controlling the dribble LeBron James was one-on-one against Michael Porter Jr. LBJ used a classic ‘dribble and spin’ move to get to the rim and finished the play with a left-handed layup. As soon as the ball touched the bottom of the net, the crowd erupted with joy and gave a standing ovation to the LBJ for monumental achievement. Watch the video below. What Does Mamba Mentality Mean? Know About Late Kobe Bryant’s Popular Mindset.

LeBron James Creates NBA History with 40000 Career Points

LeBron James scores the bucket to become the first player in league history to score 40,000 career points 👑 DEN-LAL Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/I84Xd5hiWf — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)