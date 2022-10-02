Weightlifters from Manipur, Assam, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh would be in action as they compete in the women's 64kg final at the National Games 2022 on Sunday, October 2. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Prasar Bharti Sports Youtube channel.

National Games October 2 Schedule and Live Telecast Details:

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for today, 2nd October 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action today at the #36thNationalGames 👍 2/4 pic.twitter.com/VjCwKcXPPA — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2022

