The Worlds Collide 2025 WWE x AAA September 12 episode held at the Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas was an absolute banger. Laredo Kid, Octagon Jr, La Parka and Mascarita Sagrada beat Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro, Lince Dorado & Mini Abismo Negro in the eight-man tag opener by pinfall. WWE veteran Natalya defeated four-time champion Faby Apache, thereby earning Reina de Reinas title shot. Next, Psycho Clown and Pagano won against Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston, but Wyatt Sicks suddenly attacked them afterwards. Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana prevailed over Judgment Day, beating Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. won against Ethan Page, Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh in a Fatal Four-Way, to retain the Latin American title. Lastly, Dominik Mysterio defeated AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event, celebrating in the ring with the Judgement Day and El Grande Americano, after becoming Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Mega Champion. Post victory his father Rey Mysterio put the belt around his waist. Dominik Mysterio Defeats El Hijo Del Vikingo With El Grande Americano’s Help To Become New AAA Mega Champion at Worlds Collide 2025 (Watch Videos).

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 Full Highlights

Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio celebra junto a The Judgment Day y El Grande Americano su victoria 🏅👿🏅 EN VIVO📲 https://t.co/6kG2eG0Aen pic.twitter.com/r1jwjiNtdQ — WWE Español (@wweespanol) September 13, 2025

