WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has beaten El Hijo Del Vikingo to become the new AAA Mega Champion, albeit with some help from El Grande Americano, at Worlds Collide 2025 in Las Vegas on December 13. It was the main event of the night and the match lived up to its hype. Dominik Mysterio, the heel in this storyline, was being cheered on by the fans and both he and El Hijo del Vikingo threw their best shots at each other. Dominik Mysterio's Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and JD McDonagh intervened and later, it was El Grande Americano who pulled the referee out of the ring as he was attempting a three-count. The closing moments of the match saw El Hijo Del Vikingo trying to unmask El Grande Americano, only for Dominik Mysterio to put a metal disk into his mask and hit the spinning headbutt and a frog splash for the win. After the win, his father, Rey Mysterio, came out to hand him the AAA Mega Championship title. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

This is Dominik Mysterio's world, and we're all just living in it 😲@DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/5FVuVHtFzQ — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

