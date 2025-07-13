The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 on July 12 proved to be an exciting show with the likes of Gunther, LA Knight, Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa emerging victorious. Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre in the first match of the event, after which Logan Paul attacked the Viper like he did on SmackDown. Jelly Roll got involved once again, but this time, he was met with a devastating Claymore from Drew McIntyre. At Summerslam, Randy Orton would team with Jelly Roll to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa defended his title against Jimmy Uso with the help of his MFT (My Family Tree) and later Jacob Fatu came out and had a showdown against them. LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins after the Visionary suffered a knee injury and later, Gunther defeated Goldberg in the latter's retirement match, with the 'Ring General' retaining his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Also, Bianca Belair made her return and was announced as the special guest referee for the 'No-Holds Barred' match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at Evolution. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, July 11: The Wyatt Sicks Becomes New Tag Team Champions and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 Results

