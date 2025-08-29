Another blockbuster episode is awaiting as WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air live from the city of Lyon in Paris. The 17-time World Champion John Cena is set to appear. After this episode, there will be nine remaining dates on Cena's farewell tour. This week's SmackDown will be the final episode before WWE sets to host Clash in Paris 2025 PLE. In India, the August 29th episode of the Friday Night SmackDown will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, fans in India will not have the opportunity to find viewing options of the WWE SmackDown live telecast on any TV channel, as there is no official broadcast partner. However, fans can find live viewing options of WWE SmackDown for streaming online on Netflix, but only with a subscription. WWE SmackDown Tonight, August 29: John Cena To Make Appearance, Sami Zayn vs Solo Sikoa for US Title and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

