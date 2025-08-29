WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set for another blockbuster episode, with the city of Lyon in Paris being the host city for the show. This is the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and it sure does promise to be epic with some blockbuster matches and expected segments in place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon. John Cena is set to make an appearance and after tonight, there will be just nine remaining dates on his retirement tour. After an intense confrontation with Logan Paul last week, it will be interesting to see how the feud shapes up before their showdown at Clash in Paris 2025. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, August 25: Jey Uso Takes Out LA Knight and CM Punk Ahead of Clash in Paris 2025 Match and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Plus, the men's US title will be on the line when Solo Sikoa defends the gold against Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre was blindsided by a returning Randy Orton last week after the Apex Predator had dropped the Scottish Psychopath with an RKO out of nowhere as the latter was addressing Cody Rhodes. How Drew McIntyre will respond to this attack by Randy Orton is also something for fans to watch out for on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on August 29.

John Cena to Appear

John Cena last week cut a promo on Logan Paul and then dropped the Maverick with an AA to close out their segment. Later that night, just as WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was informing John Cena about Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul took out the 17-time champion with a right hand out of nowhere. How will John Cena address the situation and should he be worried about a Brock Lesnar threat in Lyon? Or at the Clash in Paris? On Which Channel WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Wrestling PLE in France Free Live Streaming Online?

Sami Zayn vs Solo Sikoa for US Title

Sami Zayn is set to have an opportunity to win gold as he takes on Solo Sikoa with the US title on the line. In the week after SummerSlam, the former Intercontinental champion had received a rousing welcome at SmackDown in Montreal and ended up pinning Solo Sikoa in a match that was created by GM Nick Aldis right then on that episode. Sami Zayn subsequently revealed that he has moved to the blue brand and this could be a major opportunity for him to have his hands on the gold. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn had a backstage segment last week and if one talks about predictions, fans can expect the title to not change hands on this show. Solo Sikoa, with the help of the MFTs, might retain the title unless there's a big surprise on the cards.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs The Secret Hervice WWE Women's Tag Team Title

The Secret Hervice got themselves a title shot after Piper Niven defeated Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown, albeit with interference from Chelsea Green. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair would have their first title defense since winning the gold at WWE SummerSlam as they look to retain the gold against the team of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. This match is expected to be a fascinating one, one that could potentially see some outside interference from Chelsea Green, but fans can expect Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk to Feature in WWE's First-Ever Wrestlepalooza PLE in Indianapolis, Check Date and Time in IST.

Melo Don't Miz vs Street Profits (No 1 Contender's Match for WWE Tag Team Titles

The tag team of Carmelo Hayes and the Miz has gained steam for the past two weeks and now, they have earned themselves a shot at becoming the no 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team championships. Carmelo Hayes and the Miz defeated Fraxiom and Motor City Machine Guns in the past two weeks and now, they are just few steps away from winning the gold on the blue brand. Although Melo Don't Miz have looked dysfunctional as a team, expect both these superstars to pick up another win.

