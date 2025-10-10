The final SmackDown before WWE Crown Jewel PLE 2025 will see several title matches take place, apart from key wrestlers making appearances ahead of the upcoming Premier Live Event (PLE). This week's Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the RAC Arena in Perth, and will start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 10, with the weekly wrestling episode taking place in Australia, and not in the United States of America. Unfortunately, WWE live telecast viewing options aren't available in India, but fans can watch WWE live streaming online on Netflix, after a subscription. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Streaming

Aaj #SmackDown par LIVE at 5:30 PM IST on Netflix: 🏆 The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits - WWE Tag Team Titles Match 🔥 Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia & Kiana James 👀 Sami Zayn’s #USTitle Open Challenge continues 👊Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black - Last… pic.twitter.com/owQBnbsTpL — WWE India (@WWEIndia) October 10, 2025

