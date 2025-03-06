AI Kosha: MeitY Launches Platform To Empower Indian Researchers, Entrepreneurs, and Startups To Build State-of-the-Art AI Applications and Solutions

MeitY launched AI Kosha, a platform to empower Indian researchers, entrepreneurs, and startups to build state-of-the-art AI applications and solutions.

AI Kosha: MeitY Launches Platform To Empower Indian Researchers, Entrepreneurs, and Startups To Build State-of-the-Art AI Applications and Solutions
AI Kosha by MeitY Image (Photo Credits: X/@GoI_MeitY)
Mar 06, 2025

MeitY has launched the AI Kosha platform designed for India's talented researchers, entrepreneurs, and Startups. The Meity AI Kosha will help these users with the right compute, datasets, tools, and secure sandbox environment to build state-of-the-art AI applications and solutions, said the Ministry of Electronics & IT. The AI Kosha platform advanced India's AI mission and made the technology available for all. Meta, Google Must Take Stronger Action Against Rapidly Growing Illegal Online Gambling and Betting Market in India: Digital India Foundation Report.

Meity Launched AI Kosha Platform for Helping Develop Application Solutions 

