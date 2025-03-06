AI Kosha: MeitY Launches Platform To Empower Indian Researchers, Entrepreneurs, and Startups To Build State-of-the-Art AI Applications and Solutions

MeitY has launched the AI Kosha platform designed for India's talented researchers, entrepreneurs, and Startups. The Meity AI Kosha will help these users with the right compute, datasets, tools, and secure sandbox environment to build state-of-the-art AI applications and solutions, said the Ministry of Electronics & IT. The AI Kosha platform advanced India's AI mission and made the technology available for all. Meta, Google Must Take Stronger Action Against Rapidly Growing Illegal Online Gambling and Betting Market in India: Digital India Foundation Report.

Meity Launched AI Kosha Platform for Helping Develop Application Solutions

✨ Launched - AI Kosha A platform for India’s talented researchers, entrepreneurs and Startups providing them the right compute, datasets, tools and secure sandbox environment to build state-of-the-art AI applications and solutions. Explore it as https://t.co/BhrA2fQCjw pic.twitter.com/4x6C0mdVwJ — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) March 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)