Cupertino, October 6: Tim Cook has been serving as Apple CEO since 2011 after co-founder Steve Jobs resigned from the position. Cook has led Apple to new heights by launching several groundbreaking products such as iPhones, iMac, iPad, AirTag, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and many others. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook will turn 65 next month, and soon, the board will have to look for a candidate to appoint as the new CEO, with many eyes potentially turning to John Ternus.

Tim Cook, or Timothy Donald Cook, was born on 1 November 1960, and he will celebrate his 65th birthday next month. The question now is: who will become the next CEO if he steps down? Reports suggest that John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice-president of hardware engineering, is expected to take the top spot as chief executive officer of the world’s most valuable company by market capitalisation. Microsoft to End Windows 10 Support on October 14, 2025, Leaving 400 Million Users at Risk; Here's How to Upgrade to Windows 11.

John Ternus to Become Next Apple CEO?

John Ternus joined Apple in 2001 as a member of the product design team, so he has nearly 24 hours of experience working with the tech giant. As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple put hardware chief John Ternus in the spotlight to to take the next big role as the chief executive amid company focusing on smart-glasses, Vision Pro and iPad Pro updates.

The report further mentioned that even if Tim Cook were to step down as Apple CEO, he would remain involved with the company to some extent, likely continuing his journey as a board member. It added that Cook could continue similarly to Jeff Bezos at Amazon, Larry Ellison at Oracle, Bill Gates at Microsoft, and Reed Hastings at Netflix.

Bloomberg mentoined that Tim Cook’s involvement with Apple would be critical amid the presidency of Donald Trump through 2029. Other candidates, including Apple’s senior VP of Retail and People, Deirdre O’Brien, and Apple’s COO, Sabih Khan, could manage the company’s day-to-day operations; however, John Ternus remains the strongest contender for the CEO position, the report added. MrBeast Raises Concerns Over Rise of AI Videos, Says It Could Impact Millions of YouTubers and Lead to ‘Scary Times’.

During Apple’s annual hardware event in September, 50-year-old Ternus was in the spotlight during the launch of the iPhone 17 Air, which brought the first major design change in the lineup. He has been given more responsibilities under Tim Cook, including decisions on product roadmaps, features, strategies, and overseeing matters that fall outside the scope of chief hardware engineering, the report added.

