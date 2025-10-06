AMD shares have skyrocketed after the chip giant announced a multi-year deal with OpenAI. As of October 6, 2025, AMD’s stock (NASDAQ: AMD) is trading at USD 164.67, up over 35% following the announcement with the ChatGPT-maker. Today, the chip giant revealed a multi-year, multi-generation partnership with OpenAI to deploy six gigawatts of AMD GPUs with aim to positioning itself at centre of global AI infrastructure. AMD said that the first 1GW of Instinct MI450 GPUs is set to be deployed in 2026, along with rack-scale AI solutions. AMD CEO Lisa Su said the partnership would enable AI at massive scale and advance the entire ecosystem. AMD Announces Multi-year Partnership with OpenAI to Deploy 6 Gigawatts of AMD GPUs, Advance Entire AI Ecosystem and More.

AMD Stock Rises 33% After Deal With OpenAI

🚨 BREAKING: AMD stock now up 33%+ after OpenAI announces massive partnership https://t.co/BsDP5SJbcK pic.twitter.com/T0CMlDkNe3 — Ask Perplexity (@AskPerplexity) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ask Perplexity X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)