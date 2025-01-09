AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) announced its partnership with Absci, a biotech company based in the United States, with the aim of accelerating the future of AI drug discovery. The AMD-Absci partnership is announced as the company recently unveiled its new Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs, focusing on artificial intelligence and performance. Absci will deploy AMD's high-performance computing and software to develop next-gen antibody therapeutics. With this partnership, the biotech company will transform the creation of biologics for patients. Apple Says It Never Sold Siri Data or Used It for Advertising As It Settled USD 95 Million Class-Action Lawsuit Last Week Over Allegations of Disclosing Conversations.

AMD Joined Hands With Biotech Company Absci in the US for Transforming Biologics Creations

AMD is proud to announce we are partnering with @abscibio to accelerate the future of AI drug discovery. 🔬💊💉 Absci will deploy AMD high-performance compute and software to advance development of next-gen antibody therapeutics and transform creation of biologics for… — AMD (@AMD) January 8, 2025

