AMD has announced its two-day semiconductor event in India. The AMD Semicon 2025 is set to begin on September 2 and end on September 4, 2025. During this event to be held at Yashobhoomi (IICC) in New Delhi, US-based semiconductor giant AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) would focus on Smarter Innovation Platforms, Faster 4G/5G Connectivity and Safer Railway with Kavach. The company posted, "AMD is ready to power the future of semiconductors at #Semicon2025. See you there. Stay tuned for more!!" Amazon Kuiper: After Elon Musk’s Starlink, Jeff Bezos-Run Project Kuiper Plans India Debut, Likely To Offer Satellite Internet Service Next Year, Says Report.

AMD Semicon 2025 Starts Tomorrow in India

