Apple iPhone 17 series will be launched on September 9, 2025 (today) at 10 AM PT (Pacific Time) and will be livestreamed in India around 10:30 PM IST. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to include four models - iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 standard model and iPhone 17 Air, Apple's slimmest model yet. The upcoming Apple smartphones will be offered with A19 and A19 Pro chips, a 48MP upgraded camera and design for Pro models, battery improvements and many other upgrades. The livestreaming will begin in India at 10:30 PM tonight. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air Battery Details Tipped Ahead of Launch Today in India.

Apple Event 2025: When To Watch iPhone 17 Series Launch

Watch a special Apple Event today at 10 a.m. PT. — Apple (@Apple) September 5, 2025

Apple Awe Dropping Event 2025: How To Watch iPhone 17 Series Launch

