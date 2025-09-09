Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series at its latest event, introducing four models which are iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air now takes the place of the 'Plus' model. The standard iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch display, powered by the A19 chipset, and will run on the latest iOS, and comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 48MP main sensor and 12MP ultra-wide lens. The iPhone is available in Lavender, Mist Blue, Black, and White colour options. Apple Watch SE 3 Launched Today With S10 Chipset; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

iPhone 17 Launched With A19 Chipset

