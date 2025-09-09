Apple has expanded its lineup with the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone Air, replaces the Plus model, and it is introduced with an ultra-slim 5.6 mm in thickness. The iPhone 17 Air has been launched with a 6.5-inch ProMotion display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Ceramic Shield 2 protection for enhanced durability. The device is powered by the A19 Pro chipset, supports e-SIM and is available in Space Black, Cloud White, and more colour options. iPhone 17 Launched With A19 Chipset; Check Specifications and Features of Latest Model From Apple iPhone 17 Series.

iPhone Air Launched With A19 Pro Chipset

