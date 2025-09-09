The iPhone 17 series is set to launch in India today during Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event. Apple is expected to introduce four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, ahead of the launch tonight at 10:30 PM IST, the battery specifications have leaked online. According to reports, the iPhone 17 will feature a 3,692mAh battery, the iPhone 17 Air a 3,149mAh battery, the iPhone 17 Pro a 4,252mAh battery, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to come with a 5,088mAh battery. Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ Event Today: Tech Giant To Unveil Next-Gen iPhone 17 Series With New A19 and A19 Pro Chips, Launch Thinner iPhone 17 Air Model.

iPhone 17 leaked battery capacities 🔋 iPhone 17: 3,692 mAh (~4% larger) iPhone 17 Air: 3,149 mAh iPhone 17 Pro: 4,252 mAh (~16% larger) iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088 mAh (~8% larger) These are some of the largest battery improvements Apple has ever done. (via @VNchocoTaco) pic.twitter.com/LEVeidXzkw — AppleTrack (@appltrack) September 8, 2025

