Apple has launched its latest iPhone 17 Pro smartphone with the A19 Pro chip. The latest model also comes with heat dissipation (thermal management system) and an aluminium design. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with the same design as shared in the leaks. The smartphone has 40% better performance than the iPhone 16 Pro and offers a larger battery with 39 hours of video playback. It has an 18MP selfie camera and 48MP triple Fusion cameras on the rear. 4x at 100mm and 8x zoom at 200mm, and digital zoom up to 4x. iPhone 17 Pro comes with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, three stunning colours, Genlock, vapour chamber, ProRes Raw and a 6.3-inch display. iPhone 17 Pro price is USD 1099 and in India, it is INR 1,34,990 for 256GB model and it will be available on September 19, 2025. iPhone Air Launched With A19 Pro Chipset and 5.6 mm of Thickness; Check Specifications and Features of Latest Model From Apple iPhone 17 Series.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

