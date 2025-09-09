iPhone 17 Pro Max is the top-end model launched by Apple during its 'Awe Dropping' event. The smartphone comes with a new rear design having a rectangular-shaped bump around the camera module. It has a powerful 48MP triple Fusion camera setup. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display, A19 Pro chip and 18MP centre-staged camera. The smartphone has Apple Intelligence support as well. iPhone 17 Pro Max price is USD 1199, and in India, it starts at INR 1,49,990. The smartphone will be available on September 19, 2025. iPhone 17 Pro Launched Today With New Design and A19 Pro Chip During Apple Event 2025; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

