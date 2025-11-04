Cupertino, November 4: Apple has released its latest iOS 26.1 update offering a few new features and improvements. The iOS 26.1 update is available on eligible iPhones and brings new improvements in Apple Intelligence and adjustments in the Liquid Glass interface. The iOS 26 brought several new updates to the table, including major improvements along with the Liquid Glass interface. The latest iOS update carries on the previous features and adds a few more details.

Apple iOS 26.1 update includes various improvements in Liquid Glass UI, live translation with Apple Intelligence, Apple Music swipe gesture support, Lock Screen Swipe disable option, new control for audio recording and much more. This is the highly anticipated update that Apple users have been waiting for since the launch of iOS 26.

Apple iOS 26.1 Update; List of Eligible iPhones

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26.1 Update; New Features, Improvements and More

iOS 26.1 update has introduced new languages in AirPod's Live Translation, expanding Apple Intelligence. It now supports Italian, Mandarin, Korean and Japanese.

Apple Music now lets the users to swipe and go to the next or previous tracks.

Apple has introduced new option for recording audio using external USB microphones, offering new Local Capture option in Settings to select the location of audio file storage.

Liquid Glass UI also received a much awaited feature, letting the users choose between the Clear interface and a new Tint mode. It also allows users to set opacity of apps and Lock Screen notifications.

The devices also get new security update toggle that quietly installs small security fixes in the background. Users need to tap on 'Install Now'.

Now, the users can swipe and turn off alarm.

The iOS 26.1 update now allows the users disable Lock Screen swipe-to-camera gesture to avoid accidental touches.

FaceTime audio is improved on weak connections.

New Apple TV app design is launched.

Manual workout logging now enabled in the Fitness app.

How to Download iOS 26.1 Update on iPhone?

To download the Apple iOS 26.1 update on your iPhone, please follow the below steps.

Open your iPhone's Settings and access General settings.

Now, go to the 'Software Update' section.

Your iPhone will show the option to Download if the update is available.

Now, begin installation.

After download is complete , you will get the option to update

You ca choose - Immediately, Install later, or Remind Me Later.

Then, enter your passcode to proceed if asked.

If you have not received the update, wait as the rollout may take some time to reach to your device.

