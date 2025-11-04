San Francisco, October 4: WhatsApp has recently begun rolling out a chat theme update with 38 colour options for full customisation. This new update allows users to personalise their conversations with preset themes and custom colours. It was released in the iOS 25.23.10.81 update for iPhones before. The same feature has also been rolled out for macOS, allowing WhatsApp users to enjoy the same experience as on iPhones. Now, the Meta-owned platform has started developing a new feature called "search and call using username".

WhatsApp’s regular updates keep the platform fresh, allowing users to access more features and making overall conversations more convenient and personalised. After expanding chat themes to Mac, the platform will soon introduce a new feature that enables users to search and call others using usernames. PhonePe Protect: Fintech Firm Rolls Out New Security Feature To Prevent Payments to Suspicious Numbers and Safeguard Users From Fraudulent Transactions.

WhatsApp 'Search and Call Using Usernames' Feature; Here's Everything to Know

Since the 'search and call using username' feature is still in development and therefore will be rolled out in the future update to the final users. WABetaInfo reported that this new WhatsApp feature will soon be available for iOS beta users. With it, users will be able to make voice and video calls using usernames instead of phone numbers. The username system is still under development but will be released soon. This functionality will allow users to communicate with others without sharing their real phone numbers.

The new WhatsApp feature will work once the username reservation system is launched in a future update. Users will be able to choose their desired username on WhatsApp for communication. Username-based calling will be a major step forward in making WhatsApp more flexible and privacy-oriented. It could refine communication between two users on both iOS and Android platforms. ChatGPT Monthly Visit Surge: OpenAI’s AI Chatbot Set To Cross 6 Billion Monthly Visits for 1st Time, Says Report

The new feature will be accessible via the Calls tab. Users will be able to use the search bar to find a contact by name, phone number, or username. WhatsApp’s new feature will let users search its servers to find contacts by username, even if they are not in their contact list. If a match is found, limited public details such as a profile picture will appear. Results will be displayed in the Calls tab, making it easier to discover and connect with others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

