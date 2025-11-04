New Delhi, November 4: OpenAI has announced that its recently launched ChatGPT Go plan, will be available for free to users in India for one year. The ChatGPT Go subscription, which usually costs INR 399 per month, provides users with access to GPT-5 along with upgraded features. Users will get full access to all the features and benefits included in the ChatGPT Go plan with this offer.

ChatGPT Go is an affordable subscription tier which was launched in August 2025. The plan offers its users to access ChatGPT’s premium features at an affordable rate, positioned between the free version and the ChatGPT Plus subscription. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New Feature To Allow Users Call Using Their Username After Rolling Out Chat Themes on macOS.

ChatGPT Go Offer in India: Eligibility

OpenAI has announced that eligible users in India can access the ChatGPT Go plan free of charge for 12 months under a limited-time offer starting from November 4, 2025. The promotion can currently be redeemed through the ChatGPT website or the Google Play Store. It applies to new, free, and existing ChatGPT Go users in India with active accounts in good standing.

An account is considered in good standing if it has no missed or failed payments. Users with pending payments cannot redeem the promotion until their billing cycle ends and they resubscribe with a valid payment method. In a blog post, OpenAI said, "The promotion will be available on the Apple store starting next week."

ChatGPT Go Features

ChatGPT Go plan offers extended access to GPT-5 along with image generation capabilities. It enables users to analyse and manage a wider range of documents, spreadsheets, and files efficiently. Subscribers can also use tools like Python for data analysis and problem-solving. Additionally, ChatGPT Go allows users to organise their projects, monitor progress, and build or customise their own GPTs for specific tasks.

How To Activate ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free

To get the ChatGPT Go subscription for free, users can register either from the ChatGPT website or through the Android app. On the web, new users need to create an account or log in if they already have one. Then, they can select the option Try ChatGPT Go or navigate to Settings and choose Account, followed by Try ChatGPT Go. During the checkout process, a payment method must be added, but no charge will be applied. Once the setup is complete, the free subscription will become active. PhonePe Protect: Fintech Firm Rolls Out New Security Feature To Prevent Payments to Suspicious Numbers and Safeguard Users From Fraudulent Transactions.

Android users can download or update the latest version of the ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store. After installation, they need to tap on Upgrade to "Try Go" or access it from Settings under Upgrade to Go for free. After adding a payment method and completing the checkout, the promotional plan will be activated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

