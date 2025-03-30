Apple is reportedly preparing the most significant push in the healthcare segment of its products. The tech giant is expected to introduce an upgraded health app and AI doctor service. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple was testing the M5 iPad Pro set to launch early this year and 2025 as the 2025 developer conference (WWDC) is set for June. According to reports, Apple is already working on its foldable iPhone, smartwatch with camera and AI and many other devices. This year, Apple will also launch the iPhone 17 series. Foldable iPhone Launch: Apple’s Rumoured Foldable Smartphone To Have 7.5-Inch Inner Display, Launch Expected in 2026; Check Other Key Specifications, Features.

Apple Planning Biggest Health Push Yet, Said Report

Power On: Apple is preparing its biggest push into health yet, with a revamped Health app and an AI doctor service. Details here on how it’ll all work. https://t.co/ftZYmB4BUR — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 30, 2025

