Apple and ChatGPT maker OpenAI were reportedly unable to convince a federal judge to drop a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s X Corp. The lawsuit accuses the two companies are trying to dominate the markets for smartphones and generative AI chatbots. The complaint, which was filed in August, alleged that Apple broke antitrust law by giving ChatGPT exclusive access through Apple Intelligence on iPhones and other devices. Musk’s lawsuit claims Apple broke antitrust rules by giving ChatGPT exclusive access through Apple Intelligence on iPhones and other devices. It also argues that this partnership lets OpenAI reach millions of iPhone users while limiting competitors like Grok from getting similar integration. Apple has denied the antitrust claims, arguing in court that users can access other chatbots through apps and browsers. As per a report of Reuters, the case will continue after US District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, ruled that X and xAI can move ahead with their lawsuit. Pittman said "ruling should not be seen as a judgment on the merits of X's allegations, and that he will look at disputes over fact at a later stage in the case." DPDP Act: Government Notifies E-Commerce and Social Media Firms To Erase Inactive User Data After 3 Years As per Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Federal Judge Denies Apple and OpenAI Bid To Dismiss Elon Musk’s Antitrust Lawsuit

BREAKING: A federal judge has denied Apple and OpenAI bid to dismiss Elon Musk's antitrust lawsuit allowing 𝕏 Corp and xAI claims to advance. The suit challenges Apple exclusive ChatGPT integration in iOS arguing it hands OpenAI massive reach while limiting rivals like Grok. pic.twitter.com/kUjlNeC9ln — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)