Apple is rumoured to be working on its new foldable iPhone, which could be launched around 2026. New details have been leaked online, suggesting that the foldable iPhone could have a 4:3 aspect ratio in its inner display, just like the iPad. According to Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it would likely have a 5.5-inch display outside and a 7.5-inch display inside. Further, it may have liquid metal hinges, a titanium alloy body, Touch ID, and several AI features. It may cost around USD 2,000 to USD 2,500. Smartphone Launches in April 2025: From Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to iQOO Z10 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Apple's Foldable iPhone May Have 4:3 Aspect Ratio in Inner Display

Apple's Upcoming Foldable iPhone A Chinese leaker, Digital Chat Station, claims Apple's foldable iPhone will have a roughly 4:3 aspect ratio inner display, mirroring the iPad's for software consistency. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborates the previously leaked 5.5-inch outer and… pic.twitter.com/rVTZtfIsfl — Apple Club (@applesclubs) March 28, 2025

