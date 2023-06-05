The big and exciting Apple WWDC 2023 is about to kick start in just an hour at 10AM PT (10:30PM IST) on June 5. The developers conference will start with the keynote as usual, followed by many highly awaited software and hardware announcements. Apple WWDC 2023: Tech Giant Expected To Release iOS 17 on June 5; Download Availability and All Important Facts.

Apple is expected to announce about the latest versions of its operating systems including iOS/iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10; several Macs including the highly probable 15-inch Air and the massively anticipated Reality Pro AR/VR headset that’s been awaited for way too long. The WWDC 2023 will go on till June 9, and you can watch the live streaming of the event on Apple’s events page, or on its official YouTube Channel by simply clicking on the video below:

Apple WWDC23 Live Streaming - Watch Here:

