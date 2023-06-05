New Delhi, June 5 : Apple is highly likely to release the iOS 17 beta version on June 5 apart from announcing some exciting new hardware launch announcements, which includes a few new Mac models and the highly anticipated Reality Pro mixed reality headset.

The Cupertino-based tech behemoth has a tradition of announcing new software updates, new updates on variants of the iOS including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple Reality Pro Much-Needed Boost for AR/VR Industry? New Mixed Reality Headset To Feature USD 3000 Price Tag.

The new iOS 17 is expected to be announced during the keynote of the WWDC 2023 and be released from June 5 itself as a developer beta version, which will be available only to the registered Apple developers and testers, before it releases for the public. A public beta version of the iOS 17 is likely to be out by end June or early July, and will go through several test phases before a full-blown release, as per the reports.

Apart from the upcoming iOS 17’s official public roll out globally in the September-October period this year, the iPhone 15 series is also set to launch sometime in September. realme 11 Pro Series Pre-Order Date, Price Leaked Prior India Launch on June 8.

On the other hand, new leaks about the long awaited Apple AR/VR headset reveal that the headset is likely to come with micro-OLED displays with a peak brightness of more than 5,000 nits, which is much higher than that of the iPhone 14 Pro's display.

There hasn’t been any confirmation regarding the announcements or upcoming launches of any of its products by Apple at the just about to start WWDC 2023 event. The Apple WWDC 2023 will be held from June 5 to June 9, while the tech giant’s keynote will begin on June 5 at 10 am PT or 10:30 pm IST.

