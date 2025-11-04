Sridhar Vembu announced that Zoho has enabled end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in the Arattai app. The updated Arattai interface features a dedicated “E2EE” toggle, allowing users to view encrypted and non-encrypted chats separately. With the release of this highly anticipated feature, Vembu said, “We offer an E2EE tab (for end-to-end encrypted chats), and any user can set that as the default for all personal chats. We will introduce end-to-end encryption for group chats (up to a certain group size limit) later.” Vembu also requested feedback of users on two options. First, the users can either set E2EE as the default for all one-to-one chats or enable it for specific chats, making a conversation encrypted if either participant has it turned on. The second option proposes making E2EE the default across all one-to-one chats, with no non-E2EE mode available. Group chat encryption will be added later. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New Feature To Allow Users Call Using Their Username After Rolling Out Chat Themes on macOS.

Zoho Now Offers E2EE in Arattai App, Announces Sridhar Vembu

Below is how the Arattai app design looks now. We offer a tab e2ee (for end to end encrypted) and any user can set that as the default for all personal chats. We will have end to end for group chats (up to some group size limit) later. Now your feedback needed on: (Option 1)… pic.twitter.com/trOo2s7bUs — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 4, 2025

