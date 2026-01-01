Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu announced the launch of a significant update for the Arattai app. This time, the company has enabled one-on-one video calls on Android TV. The latest update announcement highlighted the feature with an image showing a family celebrating a birthday via a video call on a large screen, emphasising "Big screen. Bigger emotions." This update enhances Arattai’s existing capabilities, which include encrypted chats, voice calls, media sharing, and multi-device support across smartphones, tablets, and desktops. Recently, Arattai also introduced multi-device login, custom themes, and tighter integration with Zoho’s ecosystem. Vembu teased further updates, signalling continued development for 2026. Arattai New Feature Update: Sridhar Vembu Announces ‘Polls’ Feature in India-Made E2EE Chat App, Hints Big Updates in January 2026.

Arattai App Available on Android TV: Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu

Arattai app available for Android TV, for a much richer video call experience. Expect more updates soon! Happy new year to everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UjRUghxK09 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sridhar Vembu X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

