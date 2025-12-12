Sridhar Vembu announced that his company has started using AI for work. He said in an X post, "We use AI coding tools across the company – with the caution to engineers that they have to review and approve all the code and take responsibility for it. We don't force-feed or mandate AI tools, and leave the decision on how best to use AI to experienced engineers." He mentioned that one of the engineers, with decades of experience, was working on critical UI tasks for his product. The engineer shared that AI allowed him to complete features in a day that would have previously taken three weeks, with the system providing the structure while he applied his expertise to flesh out the details. Additionally, a less experienced team member built an internal tool using AI, which is now being used across other teams and would have been impossible without it. Overall, for UI work, he is very bullish on the potential of AI to enhance productivity and innovation. YouTube Now Lets US Creators Receive Payments in Crypto Stablecoins via PayPal.

Sridhar Vembu Says His Company Implemented AI But Not Mandated It

We use AI coding tools across the company - with the caution to engineers that they have to review and approve all the code and take responsibility for it. We don't force feed or mandate AI tools, and leave the decision on how best to use AI to experienced engineers. With that… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)