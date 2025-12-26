(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Arattai New Feature Update: Sridhar Vembu Announces ‘Polls’ Feature in India-Made E2EE Chat App, Hints Big Updates in January 2026
Arattai, the India-made end-to-end encrypted chat app, has introduced a new ‘Polls’ feature, allowing users to engage more interactively and gather opinions within chats. Announced by Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, the update marks the first of several planned improvements, with more significant features expected to roll out in January 2026.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 26, 2025 06:47 PM IST
- A-
- A+