Arattai app now supports polls, announced Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu via a social media post. The company rolled out this new feature update on Arattai on December 25, 2025 (Christmas Day). With this feature, Arattai users can gauge public opinion, making interactions more engaging. Sridhar Vembu announced, "Polls are now available in Arattai. We have a few more big updates planned in January." Gmail Username Change Update: Google Reportedly Working on Feature To Let Users Modify Primary Email Address.

