Battlefield 2042 update 8.6.1 is now live with new content for the game. The latest update introduces the "King of the Hill" mode as part of the War Machine time-limited event, which will run until April 15. In this mode, two teams will compete to capture a single objective located on the map. The battle will be intense, with 20 players on each team, racing to capture the point while trying to stop the enemy from taking it. Gamers can fight a 20 versus 20 battle for control over a designated objective. King of the Hill is available on several maps, which include Kaleidoscope, Flashpoint, Renewal, and Valparaiso. PUBG Mobile Announces 'Anukhra X'-Suit Will Arrive on April 4, 2025, To Allow the Players To Summon Glider on Spawn Island in Game; Check Details.

Battlefield 2042 Update 8.6.1

Update 8.6.1 is now live for Battlefield 2042. If you are currently playing and have yet to receive the update, a reload may be required to continue playing! https://t.co/QGMmdEEHUV — Battlefield Comms (@BattlefieldComm) April 1, 2025

