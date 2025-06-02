Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing John Redcorn in the animated series King of the Hill and for his role as Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation, has tragically died in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 59. According to a TMZ report, Joss was involved in an altercation with an unidentified neighbour, who, in the heat of the moment, shot the actor multiple times before fleeing the scene. Police have since apprehended the suspect, but Joss could not be saved. The motive behind the dispute remains unclear. Johnny Wactor, General Hospital Star, Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Joss Killed By Neighbour

