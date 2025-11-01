Electronic Arts (EA) and Battlefield Studios have announced the launch of Battlefield REDSEC, a new free-to-play title that transforms the Battle Royale genre. The game introduces a new approach to Battlefield’s combat style, combining intense action with strategic team play. REDSEC features Gauntlet, which is a squad-based mode where eight teams of four players can play in a tournament-style format. Each round consists of 5-minute windows for squads to complete their mission objectives. In a press release, EA said, "Battlefield REDSEC, an explosive sandbox set in the backyards and beaches of California in a destructible environment called Fort Lyndon." The game is available on PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox platforms. GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date Revealed? Fans Decode ‘11:08’ Hidden Clue From Trailer 2 Hinting GTA VI Trailer 3 Drop on November 8.

Battlefield REDSEC

You know the tune. Drop in 🪂 Play #REDSEC free now. pic.twitter.com/WUsjU32ge6 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) October 31, 2025

