Battlefield 6 will be fully revealed this summer ahead of its official launch by March 31, 2026. Battlefield VI is the highly anticipated military shooter game that may join the other titles in the series. According to a report by GameSpot, the game is currently in pre-alpha testing via the Battlefield Labs program and will return to a modern-day, class-based combat style. EA is using player feedback to refine gameplay. Development is on track, according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson. EA and developer DICE have been conducting playtests for the upcoming Battlefield game for several months, but details have remained scarce. However, that will soon change. During its earnings call in May 2025, EA confirmed that the full reveal of the next Battlefield is set to happen this summer. GTA 6 Now Available on Sony PS5 Store To Add in Whishlist After Rockstar Released Trailer 2 Yesterday, Launch Set on May 26, 2026.

Battlefield 6 Getting Revealed This Summer Before 2026 Launch

Battlefield 6 Will Be Fully Revealed This Summer, Launching By March 2026 https://t.co/73ibMrdLH2 — GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 6, 2025

