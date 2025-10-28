Battlefield RedSec will be launched on October 28, 2025 (today) at 8:00 PT / 15:00 UTC (around 8:30 PM IST). Electronic Arts (EA) has made the announcement on the Battlefield X (formerly Twitter) handle. The update comes a few weeks after the release of the Battlefield 6 game. In this new Battle Royale mode, players can expect Battlefield’s large-scale combat, huge maps, tactical vehicles, and multiplayer action support. As per a report of News Nine, Battlefield REDSEC will be offered as a separate download option at the EA Play app, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam, without purchasing Battlefield 6. Players will require an EA Account, 40 GB of free storage and minimum system requirements to run the game. PUBG Mobile 4.1 Update Coming on November 6, Will Feature New Boatyard Area, Loot Truck, Move Loot Crates and More; Check Details.

Battlefield RedSec Launch Today

