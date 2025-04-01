PUBG Mobile announced that the Anukhra X-Suit will arrive on April 4, 2025 and X-Suit Arrival event will end on April 13, 2025. The Anukhra X-Suit is a revolutionary addition to the PUBG mobile game that allows the players to push the boundaries of the in-game customisation and strategic gameplay. PUBG Mobile already annoucned that, ".... Anukhra X-Suit, the first X-Suit that is capable of summoning a glider on Spawn Island." will be available from April 4 to May 31, 2025. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 1, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

'Anukhra X'-Suit Will Arrive on April 4, 2025 in PUBG Mobile

The Anukhra X-Suit arrives on April 4! 📆 Join the new X-Suit Arrival event for a chance to win exclusive discounts! See the in-game events tab for more information. ➡️ X-Suit Arrival event ends on April 13 📲 https://t.co/1OMlAJBiVp#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMXsuitpreheat370… pic.twitter.com/Jl54XD40yt — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 31, 2025

